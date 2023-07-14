Arkansas Supreme Court approves AG Griffin's request to expedite LEARNS Act

The request was approved Thursday, July 13.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Supreme Court has approved Attorney General (AG) Tim Griffin's request to expedite the LEARNS Act on Thursday, July 13, court records show.

LEARNS is the education reform plan that promises a private school voucher program, paid maternity leave programs, literacy programs, and teacher salary raises, which has drawn concern from some who are worried the voucher program would lead to further privatization of Arkansas education.

The court order says a brief is due on July 28 at 12 p.m. It also says the "appellees' brief" is due by Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. and the "appellants' reply brief" is due on Aug. 18, at 12 p.m.

