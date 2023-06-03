Arkansas bill would make harsher penalties for stealing catalytic converters

The bill would make it a felony to steal a catalytic converter, carrying up to 10 years in prison.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Over the years, 5NEWS has reported on catalytic converter thefts time and time again. A house bill with bi-partisan support would create harsher penalties for people convicted of stealing the valuable car part.

Those behind a bill moving through the state legislature hope to put a stop to catalytic converter thefts. These devices contain precious metals, making them targets for thieves looking to make quick money by selling them on the black market or to scrap metal dealers.

“If they go, and they're trying to sell one that they did cut off a car, they need to be able to prove where they got it, how they got it. And make sure that you know, this is not something they got illicitly. And so if they're caught trying to sell one, and they can't prove how they got it, then they could be prosecuted under this bill,” said Sen. Ben Gilmore.

Republican Senator Ben Gilmore of Crossett co-sponsored the bill which defines the penalty for someone convicted of stealing a catalytic converter.

A first-time offender would face a class D felony. A second offense would be a class C felony which carries up to 10 years in prison.

Gilmore says this bill would also allow the courts to make thieves pay restitution to the vehicle owner and it puts some burden on scrap metals dealers to make sure they are not purchasing stolen parts.

“Some of the catalytic converters can range from, you know, around $350 on the black market up to $1,200 on the black market, so there is value there. We're just trying to deter and we're trying to de-incentivize folks from engaging in this sort of illegal behavior,” said Gilmore.

Several times a week, Razorback Muffler in Farmington installs new catalytic converters on cars that have theirs stolen. Owner Chris Eiler says he is glad the legislature is taking action.

“The people that are stealing them, they definitely need to get charged to the full extent, and the scrap yards that are taking them definitely need to have more procedures in place to make sure they know who's bringing in what and doing it all legal,” said Chris Eiler.

Eiler says catalytic converter theft is such a common crime because they are fairly easy to cut off most vehicles.

To try and deter criminals, the shop welds stainless steel cable onto converters making them harder to steal. Etching VIN numbers onto the part is another prevention tactic. Eiler says these thieves don’t discriminate.

"We're seeing college students, single mothers, church, vans, church buses, RVs. I mean, the thieves don't care who they're stealing from, unfortunately,” said Eiler.

The bill has passed the house and will be heard in the Senate on Tuesday, March 7.

