Arkansas abortion law requiring rape, incest reports signed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached covers the near-total abortion ban that was voted into law in Arkansas this year.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a measure that will require victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state’s 20-week limit.

The measure Hutchinson signed Wednesday requires abortion providers to document that a crime has been reported to law enforcement if the procedure is performed on rape or incest victims beyond the state's current cutoff.