Arkansas' 3rd congressional district candidates vying for your vote

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the election two weeks away, all three candidates running for Arkansas' 3rd congressional district share why people in their district should vote for them.

Democratic candidate Celeste Williams and Libertarian Michael Kalagias cast their ballots during the first day of early voting on Monday (Oct. 19). Incumbent Republican Steve Womack says he plans to vote this week.

All three candidates express a part of what they feel is important issues in Arkansas.

“Start to contrast between where the left is trying to take our country and where I believe our country should be. It’s surrounded by all those ideals that America was founded upon. Smaller government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, rule of law, protection of the second amendment and the unborn,” said Representative Womack.

“Healthcare is on the ballot. I don’t think anyone should go broke just because they get sick. We have to invest in a world-class education system that’s from pre-k, vocational school, college education, and make sure we restore the dignity of work by ensuring that all Americans are paid a fair wage,” said Williams.

“Lower the debt. Get our house in order. Start paying our own bills. We are 27 trillion dollars in debt that interest on that is over 300 billion dollars a year, that’s more than half the departments in the government combined,” said Kalagias.

As the election nears, Celeste Williams' campaign put together a TV ad aimed at opponent Steve Womack called 'No Chicken.'

“It was certainly said in fun, and I don’t really think Steve Womack is a chicken. However, I do think he’s been a bit of an extreme voice and maybe doesn’t necessarily represent values of the 3rd Congressional District like he once did,” said Williams.

“I don’t get down to the name-calling. I just leave it to the issues. Frankly, to call someone who spent 30 years in uniform a chicken is a bit rich but look, at the end of the day, that’s her prerogative,” said Womack.

Representative Womack has been serving the 3rd district since 2011.