Politics

Appeals court upholds hold on Arkansas abortion laws

One bans abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The other bans the procedure from being performed because the fetus has Down syndrome.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court has kept on hold two Arkansas abortion restrictions. 

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a judge's 2019 ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing the laws.  

A judge in 2019 said the two measures unconstitutionally restrict abortion before the point of viability. 

More restrictions are expected to be proposed during the Arkansas legislative session that starts in less than a week.

