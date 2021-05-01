Appeals court upholds hold on Arkansas abortion laws

One bans abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The other bans the procedure from being performed because the fetus has Down syndrome.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court has kept on hold two Arkansas abortion restrictions.

One bans abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. The other bans the procedure from being performed because the fetus has Down syndrome.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a judge's 2019 ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing the laws.

A judge in 2019 said the two measures unconstitutionally restrict abortion before the point of viability.