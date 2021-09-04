x
Politics

Appeals court to rehear Arkansas' Israel boycott pledge case

The Arkansas Times challenged the law after a college refused to contract for advertising with the newspaper unless it signed the pledge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court says it will reconsider a panel's ruling against an Arkansas law that requires state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday granted the state's request that the full court rehear the case, months after a three-judge panel found the law unconstitutional. 

The panel in February reversed a federal judge's 2019 decision that dismissed the challenge to the law. 

The Arkansas Times challenged the law after a college refused to contract for advertising with the newspaper unless it signed the pledge. 

