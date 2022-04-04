Alcohol sales on Sunday one step closer to being on November ballot in Rogers, Bentonville

Rogers and Bentonville voters may get the choice to buy alcohol on Sundays on the November ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Sunday alcohol sales in two Arkansas cities is one step closer to going on the November ballot.

Thousands of signatures were presented to the Rogers City Clerk Wednesday, June 8, in hopes for voters in the city to be able to decide on whether residents will be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays.

The committee Keep Our Tax Dollars Local, which organized the petitions, wants people to be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays in Rogers and Bentonville.

The committee gathered nearly 3,000 signatures from Rogers voters and nearly 2,300 from Bentonville voters. To get this measure on the ballot in Rogers 2,423 valid signatures are needed. In Bentonville 1,960 valid signatures are needed to certify the measure for the ballot.

The Rogers Clerk’s office will now verify the signatures with the list of registered voters before it goes to the city council and then the county for final approval.

If approved, this measure will be on this November’s general election ballot.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.