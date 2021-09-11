AG Rutledge enters Lt. Governor’s race

ARKANSAS, USA — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a Republican candidate for Arkansas governor, announced Tuesday (Nov. 9) that she will now run for Lt. Governor.
“Since announcing my candidacy for governor, I have been blessed by an outpouring of support from Arkansans in every community. At this crossroads in our country’s history, now is a time for Christian conservative leaders to unite and fight together against those who wish to destroy the America we know and love. Today, I am announcing my campaign for Lt. Governor of Arkansas. Over the last 7 years as the Attorney General, I have successfully fought Obama and Biden’s overreach, made Arkansas the most pro-life state, defended our Second Amendment rights, kept Critical Race Theory out of our schools, and kept biological boys out of girls’ sports. I have already taken over 60 legal actions against the Biden Administration, including challenging the illegal vaccine mandate. As Lt. Governor, I will stay on the frontlines fighting for Arkansans’ constitutional rights and protecting our conservative values,” said Rutledge.
Rutledge is exiting the governor’s race, where she faced long odds to defeat Republican challenger, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and was the White House Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump.
To read more from this story, please visit Talk Business & Politics.
