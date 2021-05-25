ACLU lawsuit challenges Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to strike down a new Arkansas law that made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.
The ACLU on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging the new prohibition that’s set to take effect on July 28.
The law prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.
“This law would be devastating to trans youth and their families, forcing many to uproot their lives and leave the state to access the gender-affirming care they need,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “Gender-affirming care is life-saving care for our clients, and they’re terrified of what will happen if this law is allowed to take effect. No child should be cut off from the medical care they need or denied their fundamental right to be themselves — but this law would do both. We’re suing to stop this cruel and unconstitutional law from taking effect and inflicting further harm on these children and their families.”
The Republican Legislature last month enacted the ban, overriding a veto by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.