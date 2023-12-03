A look at Arkansas' newly passed and upcoming laws

Example video title will go here for this video

Gov. Sanders signed off on the LEARNS Act, her signature education plan. However, legislators have been working on signing other laws beyond the major bill.

It's been a busy week at the Arkansas State Capitol with more than 60 bills signed into law. Below is a recap at some of the bills we've been following and what to expect as new legislation starts to take effect.

LEARNS Act : Signed into law on March 8

"Education is how we invest in our future," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a signing ceremony for her signature LEARNS Act.

"We've seen how the status quo condemns Arkansans to a lifetime of poverty. And we're tired of sitting at the bottom of national education rankings," said Gov. Sanders.

The LEARNS Act is sweeping, expansive, and complicated — but the highlights can be narrowed down to teacher pay, vouchers and the prohibition of certain education topics such as critical race theory (CRT).

Note: The bill is 145 pages long, click here to read it in full.

"In the state of Arkansas, I think there's a lot of bigger issues we should be focusing on in our educational system," said Gabby Sandoval.

Sandoval is one of about two dozen people who protested in Fayetteville. Saying they oppose the LEARNS Act and Senate Bill 270.