2020 voting in Arkansas: What to bring, where to vote and what's on the ballot

Arkansas is part of Super Tuesday, and there's a lot on the line.

ARKANSAS, USA — The race for president sticks out on the Arkansas ballot, which also includes several state and local races. President Trump is a favorite among Republicans in Arkansas, but who will Democrats elect to run against him in November?

Election Day is March 3 in Arkansas, and here's what you need to know.

Am I registered to vote in Arkansas?

You must be registered to vote in Arkansas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you will need one of the following to cast your vote:

An Arkansas Driver's License

An Arkansas Personal Identification Card

An Arkansas Concealed Handgun Carry License

A U.S. Passport

A U.S. Military Identification Card - containing the person's photograph

An employee badge or ID document issued by an accredited post-secondary education institution in the State of Arkansas

A voter verification card

A public assistance ID card

Each voter shall verify his or her registration when voting by presenting a document or identification card that:

(a) Shows the name of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued;

(b) Shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued;

(c) Is issued by the United States, the State of Arkansas, or an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas; and

(d) If displaying an expiration date, is not expired or expired no more than four (4) years before the date of the election in which the voter seeks to vote.

What's on the ballot?

In the primary, each party will choose its candidate for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, congressional offices, legislative offices, and judicial seats.

Check sample ballots for counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Where do I vote?

To find out where polling locations are near you, the Arkansas Secretary of State has created a tool to look up that information.