Police searching for missing Fort Smith teen

Fort Smith police are searching for 14-year-old Nicholas Pierce.
Credit: The Morgan Nick Foundation

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Fort Smith.

According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Nicholas Pierce has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday (Feb. 19).

He was last seen in Fort Smith, but further details have not been released. 

He is a white male, 5'2" tall, weighs 86 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

The foundation says Pierce is believed to still be in the area at this time.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.