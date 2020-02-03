Police investigating UA employee after allegations of sexual indecency with a child on campus

A UA employee has been suspended after reports of an alleged case of sexual indecency with a child on campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an alleged case of Sexual Indecency with a Child on campus.

According to UAPD, the incident happened at the Jean Tyson Child Development Center on campus and was reported to police on March 2 around 11:30 a.m.

One employee has been suspended and banned from the facility following the incident.

UAPD believes the threat to campus is minimal but still issued an abundance of caution.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division will be assisting UAPD with the investigation.

The employee's identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing at this time.