The Pope County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are on the scene of a suspected homicide in Atkins, Arkansas.

ATKINS, Ark. — Investigators in Pope County arrived at the scene of a suspected homicide Friday (Dec. 25).

Upon arrival, the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police discovered multiple victims at the scene.

Deputies first received a call at 5:14 p.m. stating possible victims were located at a residence on Pine Ridge Road near Atkins.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.