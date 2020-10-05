Police searching for two suspects at large after chase

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — According to the Greenwood Police Department, a search is underway for two suspects who not only were involved in a police chase but who also shot at officers.

The officers were not hurt, but the suspects are still at large.

The suspect's vehicle flipped and wrecked during the pursuit. The wrecked vehicle is on Mt Zion rd right outside Greenwood where police are still searching.

The suspects are armed and dangerous and the public is asked to stay away and lock their doors.