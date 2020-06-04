Police chase ends in crash involving trooper vehicle

A police chase ended in a crash in Johnson Sunday (Apr. 5) evening according to Central EMS.

A police chase ended in a crash in Johnson Sunday (Apr. 5) evening according to Central EMS Dispatch.

A state trooper vehicle was involved in the wreck.

A black car wrecked into an electrical pole and the front of the police unit was damaged.

Both vehicles were loaded onto a wrecker.

An ambulance was on the scene and EMS dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital.

One person sustained minor injuries according to Arkansas State Police.

No further information was released.