Plastic bags, antibiotic reporting are among proposals likely to be rejected by Walmart shareholders

Walmart will hold its annual shareholder business meeting virtually at 10:30 a.m. on June 3 as the company continues to take precautions to safeguard its employees and shareholders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The business meeting includes the election of directors for another annual term and ratification of the retailer’s independent accountants — Ernst & Young LLP — for the year ending Jan. 31, 2021.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve executive compensation for top-earning Walmart execs and amend the Saveshare Plan 2,000 for subsidiary ASDA. Company directors and leadership approved all four proposals, according to the company’s proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).