A float plane operated by a company offering tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene was one of two involved in the deadly crash.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three people are dead and at least five others are missing after two planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency calls indicate that the planes crashed into each other between Powderhorn and Black Rock Bay at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Citizens secured two victims on the lake surface on Sunday before U.S. Coast Guard crews arrive to take their bodies to the Summit Bay Boat Launch. A third victim was later found on the lake floor by the Sonar Team and Dive Team using a Remote Operated Vehicle, KCSO Lt. Ryan Higgins said.

Authorities know the location of two more victims and will work to recover their bodies Monday before looking for the others, Higgins said. Sun-up Bay Boat Launch has been closed to help facilitate recovery operations and authorities are asking people to avoid the crash scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board also plans to send investigators to Coeur d'Alene.

It is unclear at this time if the victims were local residents or tourists. Authorities do not anticipate that there will be any survivors of the crash, Higgins said.

“We’re gonna take our time, we’re going to try to bring closure to the families as quickly as possible," Higgins said. "But we also want to ensure the safety of our divers and our personnel, so we’re not going to rush anything."

Float plane from local tour company involved in crash

A float plane operated Brooks Seaplane, a company stationed at the Independence Point dock that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

Passengers on the float plane included three children, two adults and one pilot, according to Higgins. Four of the five passengers were related, while one was not.

Authorities believe all of the victims recovered so far are part of the Brooks Seaplane, but they are not able to confirm their identities, Higgins said.

A memorial is in place at the float plane's stall with flowers left for the victims and a book for people to share their favorite memories of Brooks Seaplane or those who lost their lives.

The second plane was a Cessna from Lewiston but flew out of Felts Field in Spokane. It was carrying at least two occupants.

“We’re pretty confident that there were only two occupants on that aircraft, but we’re trying to verify that," Higgins said.

Both planes have been located in 127 feet of water by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team. Higgins said crews have not determined when they will be able to recover the planes.

Witnesses describe planes colliding, crashing into lake

Witnesses said the two planes hit each other above the lake and then fell into the water.

“It was a cracking nose – a loud crack," said Grant Marchant, who witnessed the crash.

Marchant said he then saw what appeared to be one of the planes falling out of the sky.

Angie Bishop described what she saw as a "big eruption of flames."

"...You could just see debris falling with it and you can tell it was obviously an airplane in the sky. But it fell to the ground and a huge loud noise followed it," she said. "t was pretty terrifying. We were all standing at the beach watching it and completely shocked at what we saw."