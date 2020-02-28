x
Pine Bluff man charged with 3 counts of capital murder

Prosecutors have charged a Pine Bluff man with three counts of capital murder for the deaths of three people, including his mother.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Prosecutors have charged a Pine Bluff man with three counts of capital murder for the deaths of three people, including his mother. The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that 19-year-old Alan Michael Moore is accused in the Dec. 31 death of Sidney Hayes and the Jan. 3 deaths of Lisa Moore and Jamarius Haltiwanger. Authorities say all three people had been stabbed. Moore is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail.  