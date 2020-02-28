PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Prosecutors have charged a Pine Bluff man with three counts of capital murder for the deaths of three people, including his mother. The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that 19-year-old Alan Michael Moore is accused in the Dec. 31 death of Sidney Hayes and the Jan. 3 deaths of Lisa Moore and Jamarius Haltiwanger. Authorities say all three people had been stabbed. Moore is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail.
Pine Bluff man charged with 3 counts of capital murder
