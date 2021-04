Philip's funeral April 17 at Windsor Castle; Harry to attend

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes.

LONDON, UK — Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle _ a slimmed-down service in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic which will be entirely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old Duke, who died Friday, also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.