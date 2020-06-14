Phase two of reopening in Arkansas to happen tomorrow

Phase two, starting tomorrow, will allow restaurant bars, and other businesses to fill up two-thirds of their space.

Arkansas is slowly heading in the direction of a total reopen even as cases continue to increase. New guidelines allow businesses to let more customers in but they also need to allow social distancing to happen.

Many restaurants or bars along Dickson Street say they do not have the space to keep more customers at six feet apart.

Emelia's Mediterranean says phase two will look no different than phase one. This means her business will struggle. The owner of the restaurant says business has stayed down during COVID-19. With limited revenue, Emelia's doesn't have the number of employees as they once did. The owner says its tough juggling the phases of reopening and the self-policing of masks inside.

“I can do five tables over there and five over there it’s going to be hard for me to keep up. I’m the bartender, the host, the busser, the food runner,” said Sara Lusher, owner of Emelia’s Mediterranean.