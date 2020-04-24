Petroleum products use falls to lowest level in decades amid COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. consumption of petroleum products has fallen to its lowest level in decades.

U.S. consumption of petroleum products has fallen to its lowest level in decades because of measures that limit travel and because of the general economic slowdown as a result of mitigation efforts for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA released Wednesday (April 22) its Weekly Petroleum Status Report that shows total petroleum demand was an average of 14.1 million barrels per day in the week ending April 17, up slightly from 13.8 million barrels per day in the previous week. The latter was the lowest level in EIA’s weekly data series going back to the early 1990s. The most recent value was 31% lower than the average between January and March 13, or before many of the travel restrictions started.

In the week ending April 3, the total U.S. product supplied of petroleum products declined by 3.4 million barrels per day, the largest weekly decrease in EIA’s data series. Since that week, changes have been more subdued, indicating that consumption might be becoming stable.