Petition to have soft opening for salons and barbershops has over 20,000 signatures

Unemployment benefits are being requested at a record rate here in Arkansas.

Around 150,000 claims have been filed since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the state. For the self-employed like hairstylists and barbers, financial assistance can be difficult to find.

There is a petition online which pushes for a soft opening for salon and barbershops here in Arkansas starting April 27th.

They have been forced to close for nearly a month and right now financial assistance is hard to come by.

“They’re going on a month of absolutely no pay whatsoever,” said Deidra Adamson, creator of the petition.

Since March 24th, salons and barbershops have been forced to remain closed, putting a strain on many people's main source of income.

“There’s very little help right now and that is definitely stressful,” said Jennie Walker

Jennie Walker is the owner and stylist of J Walker salon in Fort Smith. She says applying for financial assistance and unemployment is not really an option for her.

“I don’t employ anybody else so the paycheck protection doesn’t apply for us,” said Walker.

The petition circulating online was created by Deidra Adamson out of Jonesboro. She is not a beautician or stylist but has friends and family that work in the field.

“They are going to be mandated by the government to follow certain rules then they should also get that funding by the government,” said Adamson.

The big debate regarding a soft opening is about safety.

“I am in favor of us going back to work so long as there are guidelines in place that we can follow to protect ourselves in our clientele,” said Walker.

“I have talked to multiple stylists in the area and we’re all terrified,” said Rachel Foshe, owner of Midtown Salon.

Rachel Foshe owns Midtown Salon in Fayetteville and doesn't agree with a soft opening because she doesn't think there's a safe way to work right now.

“There’s not enough protective equipment to go around for hospitals but alone salons who are not an essential business,” said Rachel Foshe.

Foshe says she misses her clients and would love to get back to work.

She also acknowledges the financial struggle many people are facing and says a soft opening wouldn't be necessary if more unemployment benefits were offered to people in her position.

“I think we would be able to ride the wave out of the heavy part of COVID-19 and then go back to work when it is all safe.” said Foshe.