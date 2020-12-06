Petition started to keep Confederate statue in Fort Smith

The statue is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy who say they have no plans to move it.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Earlier this week a petition was floating around to remove the Confederate statue that stands in front of the Sebastian County Courthouse. Now another petition has been started to keep the statue where it's at.

The Confederate statue has stood in front of the courthouse since 1903.

“At some point, people are going to have to quit being offended by everything,” said Fort Smith native Mike Ferstl.

Ferstl started the petition two days ago and says it already has over a thousand signatures. He says he wonders if tearing down the gallows and Judge Parker's statue is next.

“Everywhere around people are offended by prostitution, yet here in Fort Smith our visitors center is one of the most famous houses of ill repute. Are we going to stop doing that and tear it down?” Ferstl said.

The statue is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy who say they have no plans to move it.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says he's happy the citizens are learning about and utilizing their Constitutional rights to bring the change they want to see.

“I think this is an opportunity for healing in our community and an opportunity to look for solutions that respect everyone and have empathy for everyone, yet understand that now is a time where we need to come together,” said local attorney Mosie Boyd.

Boyd says she sighed the petition to remove the statue and want to use her voice to speak out about the debate over the controversial statues.

“With this movement, we have for respect, for everyone in our community and protecting American lives, everyone's life and being conscientious about how some of our historic legacies are still hurting our American citizens. I think now is the time for our community leaders to be proactive,” Boyd said.