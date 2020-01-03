news Person under investigation for coronavirus in Arkansas tests negative for the virus According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), the person in Arkansas who was under investigation for Coronavirus has tested negative. Two People In Oklahoma Being Tested For Coronavirus According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), the person in Arkansas who was under investigation for coronavirus has tested negative. This means the patient does not have COVID-19 also known as Coronavirus. The results were received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).