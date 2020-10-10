Penalty phase of trial of convicted teen killer in recess

The penalty phase of the trial of a 20-year-old Pine Bluff man convicted of killing a 72-year-old Wooster woman is in recess.

CONWAY, Ark. — The penalty phase of the trial of a 20-year-old Pine Bluff man convicted of killing a 72-year-old Wooster woman is in recess.

Faulkner County jurors are hearing testimony as prosecutors seek the death penalty for Tacori Mackrell in the 2018 death of Elvia Fragstein.

Mackrell was convicted Thursday of capital murder after testifying a day earlier that he had choked Fragstein when she refused to turn her car over to him outside a Conway mall.