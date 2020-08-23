Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale this morning (Aug. 23).
The accident happened at approximately 3:22 a.m. The pedestrian was walking east on Emma Street wearing dark-colored clothing in a non-lighted area.
A Nissan Altima was headed east when it struck the pedestrian and ended in a low ditch area.
The pedestrian was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale but later died. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.