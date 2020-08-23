Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

According to Arkansas State Police, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale this morning (Aug. 23).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale this morning (Aug. 23).

The accident happened at approximately 3:22 a.m. The pedestrian was walking east on Emma Street wearing dark-colored clothing in a non-lighted area.

A Nissan Altima was headed east when it struck the pedestrian and ended in a low ditch area.

The pedestrian was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale but later died. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.