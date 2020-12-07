Peaceful protest held in Fort Smith

A peaceful protest was held in Fort Smith today (July 12) in honor of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A peaceful protest was held in Fort Smith today (July 12) in honor of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Protesters and family members of Guillen were out on Rogers Ave. holding up signs saying "Justice for Vanessa", "Honk for Vanessa" and "I am so sorry what you swore to serve & protect didn't protect you". Protesters are wanting Fort Hood to shut down after Guillen was murdered.

Liliana Picazo says she is related to Guillen and says they hope no soldier goes through what Guillen went through.

The protest wrapped up with a prayer around 4:30 p.m.

Fort Smith Police were present during the entire protest and say there were no problems during the protest and everything went well.