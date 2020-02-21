Peace at Home Family Shelter in need of donations

The Peace at Home Family Shelter is running low on shelter items and are in need of donations.

The Peace at Home Family Shelter is running low on shelter items and are in need of donations.

Peace at Home Family Shelter provides shelter, services, and support to those escaping domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas.

The shelter posted a list on their Facebook page of the items they are urgently needing.

The list includes:

Baby hygienic items

Full-sized shampoo

Full-sized conditioner

Body wash

African American hair products

Sheets (twin/full size)

Blankets (twin/full size)

Pillows (standard size)

Bath towels (body/hand size)

New/gently used car seat

Diapers (size 5)

Donations can be dropped off at their thrift store located at 1200 N Garland Ave. in Fayetteville Tuesday through Saturday.