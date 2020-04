The Pea Ridge Police is searching for a runaway/missing juvenile.

Christ (CJ) McCaster, 16, was last seen yesterday (Apr. 16) at his residence in Pea Ridge.

McCaster is approximately 6'2" and 190 lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Pea Ridge Police asks you to contact them if you know McCaster's location.