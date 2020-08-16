Sixth Annual Back to School Splash underway at Parrot Island

Parrot Island is hosting its sixth annual Back to School Splash this weekend.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Parrot Island is hosting its sixth annual Back to School Splash this weekend. It will run for the next three weekends after Sunday.

COVID-19 is a concern for them but they are also hoping to provide the community with an event that has been going on for the last five years. Compared to last year's splash, it was a smaller crowd size this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They are only allowed to have about 50 percent of their capacity, but the general manager Kyle Taylor says they dropped it to 45%. He says tickets are bought online and that makes it easier to limit the capacity. It keeps people from spontaneously showing up. Taylor says with little to do, this weekend was a hit.

“All we’ve gotten from the guest is praise. 'Thank you for being open', surrounding states, the reach of Parrot Island this year, has gotten every state around us and beyond them,” said Kyle Taylor, General Manager.

Guests are asked a series of questions before coming into the park. Taylor says his staff has been COVID free since reopening in May.

Labor day weekend is the last chance to take part in Back to School Splash.