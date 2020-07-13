Parents react to state's plan for school in the fall

School will reopen in the fall. School districts have three levels of response in the event of COVID-19 breaking out at the school.

Questions still remain even with the guidance from the Governor last week.

Parents have concerns about the upcoming school year. They say even with remote learning as an option, there hasn't been enough done to ensure safety for everyone at school and to ensure help for certain families.

“The best thing we can do is to plan for every single possible scenario,” said Brandy Weaver, mother of 4.

Some parents are not in favor of this. They say the current plan puts too much of a burden on the teachers.

“We’re kind of handing it over to them saying all the health of these children and their families and your families relies on you, and what you’re able to do to keep your classroom clean and kids with their masks on and social distance and things like that,” said Amy Mitchell, mother of 3 who works at a day care.

Last week, the state laid out three phases to deal with any potential spread. There was a limited response, a moderate response, and a critical response.

The first response would maintain in-person instruction. Then, it would move to a Hybrid: remote and on-site instruction. And if the virus became critical at school, there would be a pivot to remote learning.

Parents say learning from home sounds nice, but it isn't feasible for everyone.

“I’ve been a single parent and I know many single parents of young children. They rely on their kids being in school full-time,” said Brandy.

Both Brandy Weaber and Amy Mitchell say there needs to be more contingency plans in place.

They worry about safety. teachers Health and the availability for a licensed substitute in the event of an outbreak. One alternative proposed for instructions would put students on zoom calls with teachers, allowing teachers to stay in the classroom while students were remote at home or a library or recreational center.