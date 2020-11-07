Panelists discuss ‘digital divide’ as online education becomes a necessity

The “digital divide” allowing some but not all students access to digital learning involves more than just technology.

The “digital divide” allowing some but not all students access to digital learning involves more than just technology. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for long-term change.

Those were some of the ideas shared during a “Closing the Digital Divide” webinar Thursday (July 9) hosted by the education reform group ForwARd Arkansas. The group is hosting a series of discussions about how education will change during the pandemic and afterwards. It is working in partnership with the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.

Panelists noted the challenges educators are facing in a world where students are receiving part or all of their education online. Gary Williams, superintendent of the Crossett School District, said some families in his district live in timber areas where the only way to access the internet is through satellite. Providing devices and bandwidth are challenges that must be overcome.