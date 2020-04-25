Ozark honors their graduating high school seniors with parade

With seniors unable to celebrate in-person graduation, the town of Ozark is getting creative with an alternative. They call it Senior 2020 Cruise Night.

OZARK, Ark. — With seniors unable to celebrate in-person graduation, the town of Ozark is getting creative with an alternative. They call it Senior 2020 Cruise Night.

Seniors will be in cap and gown standing along Commercial St. in Downtown Ozark while friends and family drive by.

Decorated cars drove by honking to honor their seniors who are left without a traditional graduation.

The City of Ozark worked with the school and the Chamber of Commerce to make this event happen. Seniors are given a spot with their names on the sidewalk. The names are in alphabetical order so family and friends can easily find them.

Cars will parade down Commercial St., turn around at the Court House and drive back past the seniors. Fire crews and emergency responders came out to show support. The local radio station will also be involved by playing music and specially recorded messages left for and by the seniors.

The City says it's important to honor these students especially because they are missing out on lifelong memories like prom.

“Everyone looks back on their senior year there are certain things you expect and there are certain memories you expect to be made in this class is not getting to do that, they are making the best out of not the best situation,” said Sarah Rodriguez with the Chamber of Commerce.

The seniors will also receive a special coupon that is called a senior buck. It will give them a free meal one of several local restaurants in the area. The mayor says this gesture shows how tight the community of Ozark really is.