Ozark Fire Department responds to accident on I-40

The Ozark Fire Department responded to an accident on I-49 yesterday (May 17) morning.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. eastbound at Mile Marker 29.

A Toyota Highlander exited the roadway into the media striking an embankment and according to a witness, rolled 5 times.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver, a woman, and two children of ages 10 and 8 months. The witness also said the male driver was ejected out of the vehicle on the third roll.

When emergency crews arrived, the male was walking around outside the vehicle with minor injuries while the female and children were unharmed. Despite this, all four were taken to a hospital for evaluation.