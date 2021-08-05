Overturned tractor trailer closes Highway 64 bridge in Mulberry

According to ARDOT, fuel is leaking from the tractor-trailer into the Mulberry River and crews are working to clear the scene.

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Highway 64 bridge over the Mulberry River in Crawford County is currently closed due to an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 5) on the east side of Mulberry at Big Mulberry Creek on Highway 64.

According to ARDOT, fuel is leaking from the tractor trailer into the Mulberry River, and drivers will need to find another route through the area as crews work to clear the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the driver, or the cause of the accident.