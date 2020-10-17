Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Thousands of mostly young women in masks are rallying in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump.

Thousands of mostly young women in masks are rallying in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

The latest of rallies that began with a massive women's march the day after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 was playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, and demonstrators were asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.