FORT SMITH, Ark. — An accident involving a motorcycle on I-540 northbound near Grand avenue has left one person dead.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, the driver of the motorcycle has died.

The accident happened at Exit 6 according to IDrive Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police and emergency crews are currently on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if any others were injured.