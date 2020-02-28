One-on-one with Mike Bloomberg in Arkansas

Our content sharing partner at Talk Business and Politics sat down with the former New York City Mayor at his rally in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Our content sharing partners at Talk Business and Politics sat down with Mike Bloomberg at his rally in Bentonville Thursday (Feb. 27).

In a previous poll taken by Talk Business and Politics with Hendrix College, Bloomberg ranked at the very top among Arkansans in comparison to the other candidates.

During the interview Bloomberg said his message that's stuck with people in the Natural State has to do with two main points. Bloomberg said number one is that he believes he can beat President Trump.

"I know him well from New York," Bloomberg said. "I've beaten him on a number of things and we've gone head to head on different issues. I know how he thinks and I know how I can convince people from moderate republicans to moderate democrats to come together and replace him."

The former mayor said the second point is that his work in New York City gives him the experience and background needed to get the job done on a national scale.

"It isn't exactly the same as being the president, but if you can handle the diplomatic issues in New York City and the job issues in New York City then you can do it for the country."