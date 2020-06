Fayettevile police are investigating a shooting on Betty Jo Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Fayetteville, according to Fayetteville Police Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

The shooting took place on Betty Jo Drive near Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

The crime scene spreads across a large area, police said.

An eye-witness said the victim came to the Citgo Flash Market on Wedington Drive before paramedics arrived.

No suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is on-going.