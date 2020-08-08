One man dead after a vehicle accident in Washington County

One man is dead after a vehicle accident that happened in Washington County yesterday (Aug 7).

WINSLOW, Ark. — One man is dead after a vehicle accident that happened in Washington County yesterday (Aug 7). The accident happened at 9:29 a.m.

According to Arkansas State Police, Burnalee Scott, 85 of Heber Springs was driving a 2006 Cadillac heading southbound on I-49.

Scott was near the 45 mile marker when he attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control. The vehicle spun and entered the median and made impact with the concrete barrier with the back right of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to spin left in the median and made impact a second time with the concrete barrier with the front left part of the vehicle. The vehicle then crossed both southbound lanes and left the west side of the roadway, travelled down a hillside making impact with three ditches.

The weather was rainy and the road condition was wet.