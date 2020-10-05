One dead after crash in LeFlore County

A fatal crash occurred this afternoon (May 10) on State Highway 259 just North of Big Cedar in LeFlore County.

A fatal crash occurred today (May 10) on State Highway 259 just North of Big Cedar in LeFlore County.

Lapitia Vance, 42, from Mesquite, Texas was driving a 2020 Mazda 6 when her vehicle left the road striking a culvert.

Vance was not wearing a seatbelt so she was ejected out of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a stop.

Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver before the crash is currently under investigation.