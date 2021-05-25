One arrested, one injured in Fort Smith shooting

Fort Smith police say Judrika Houston has been arrested with multiple charges.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Allied Gardens apartments off Johnson Street in Fort Smith.

The shooting took place just before 3:00 A.M. on Tuesday (May 25th) morning.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, Judrika Houston shot one person in the lower leg.

Police do not believe the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Houston was arrested and has been charged with first-degree battery, resisting arrest, and felon in possession of a firearm.