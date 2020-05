Old Dominion has canceled their concert at Walmart AMP scheduled for this summer according to Walmart AMP's Instagram post.

Old Dominion has canceled their concert at Walmart AMP scheduled for this summer according to Walmart AMP's Instagram post.

The concert was scheduled for July 28, 2020.

In the post, they say patrons will automatically receive a refund to their original form of payment and an email receipt as soon as the refund is processed.