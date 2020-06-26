Oklahoma to start issuing Real IDs

Real ID will start being issued in Oklahoma on Monday (June 29) at select locations by The Department of Public Safety.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Real ID will start being issued in Oklahoma on Monday (June 29) at select locations by The Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Homeland Security pushed back the federal deadline for Real ID in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was changed from October 1 of 2020 to October 1 of 2021. This means Oklahomans may still use their current Oklahoma Driver license to board an airplane to fly domestically or enter federal facilities until October of next year.

There is a checklist on the website to help get all the documents in order that you will need to obtain the REAL ID. Citizens must have proof of identity (like a passport or certified birth certificate), proof of social security (like a social security card or W2), and two proofs of residency (like a mortgage or lease agreement or utility bill.)

Citizens can visit realid.ok.gov for complete REAL ID information including whether you need a Real ID.