Oklahoma State Representative Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Jason Lowe is doing well after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Lowe is currently showing no symptoms and continuing to self-isolate so that he does not pose a risk to others.

“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”

Lowe plans to work with state government partners to address issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

He will be working remotely from his home and encourages the residents of House District 97 to contact his office with any issues they may have.