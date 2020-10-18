x
Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for information on individual

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for information on 33-year-old Ashely Louise Ricks.

Ricks was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 approximately 3.5 miles west of El Reno around 1:30 a.m. today (Oct. 17).

Ricks crashed head-on into a vehicle killing four people. Ricks was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that Ricks was possibly impaired due to 911 calls showing she was driving the wrong way for more than 10 miles on I-40. 

If anyone has any information on Rick's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Oklahoma State Patrol Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

