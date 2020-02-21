Oklahoma House panel rejects permitless carry repeal bill

An Oklahoma House committee has overwhelmingly rejected a bill to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training.

The House Public Safety Committee voted 11-1 against the bill by Rep. Jason Lowe, an Oklahoma City Democrat.

Lowe promised to continue fighting the measure with an initiative petition seeking a public vote on whether to overturn the law that went into effect in November.