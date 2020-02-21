x
Oklahoma House panel rejects permitless carry repeal bill

An Oklahoma House committee has overwhelmingly rejected a bill to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, gestures to a stack of petitions to seek to suspend a new permitless carry law during a news conference in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma House committee has overwhelmingly rejected a bill by Lowe to repeal a new law that allows most adults to carry firearms without a background check or training. Lowe promised to continue fighting the measure with an initiative petition seeking a public vote on whether to overturn the law that went into effect in November. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

 The House Public Safety Committee voted 11-1 against the bill by Rep. Jason Lowe, an Oklahoma City Democrat.

 Lowe promised to continue fighting the measure with an initiative petition seeking a public vote on whether to overturn the law that went into effect in November. 

Dubbed permitless carry by its opponents, the new law allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license.