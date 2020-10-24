Oklahoma coronavirus cases soar to one-day record increase

There is a one-day record increase of more than 1,800 newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

There is a one-day record increase of more than 1,800 newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,829 new cases and a total of 115,685 cases since the start of the pandemic. Stitt on Friday extended for another 30 days the emergency order he first issued March 15.