Oklahoma Congressman speaks out after attempting to defuse the situation on Capitol Hill

Congressman Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma condemned the actions of protestors he tried to keep out of the House Chambers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Oklahoma lawmaker stepped in Wednesday (Jan. 6) to try a defuse tension after rioters breached the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin says the protests were taken too far.

Mullin was seen standing behind Capitol Police and a barricade at the door of the House Chambers as chaos erupted inside the Capitol building.

“I heard the radios go off and I knew something was bad," he said. "I looked over at the other members and I said, 'this isn’t good' and started hearing voices in the hall which was normal before but the Capitol has been really quiet with covid."

Instead of retreating, Mullin could be seen speaking to rioters who were breaking the glass to the doors.

“At that point we at least got them to stop beating on the door, but they were pretty excited, and I think they realized how lucky they were that they didn’t end up getting shot,” he said.

Mullin says he saw at least 50 people injured inside the building, both protestors and Capitol Police Officers.

“One guy got gouged in the eye with a flag pole. He’s probably going to lose his eye. A lot of broken noses. Lots of cuts on faces and the back of heads," Mullin said.

The leader of the Arkansas Democratic Party Michael John Gray also reacted to the insurrection in Washington D.C.

“I was sad, I was scared, I was angry, I was extremely frustrated with our leaders here in the state," Gray said.

Gray says this will be a dark day in our nation’s history but we must all move forward together.

“Everyone has to re-examine their lots compass and realize we can disagree, we can even disagree on the hot button issues," Gray said. "It’s okay for people to disagree but is our goal to move the needle. Is our goal to make tomorrow better than yesterday."